Former WWE broadcast Renee Young was recently on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina where she opened up about testing positive for COVID-19. Young has expressed multiple times since her WWE departure that she holds no bitter feelings towards the company, but she did reveal that WWE was not happy when she announced on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19.

"Yeah. I generally just like to be transparent about everything," Young admitted. "I like to just be honest. There's no shame in having got it. Again we don't know what's going on with anything. We're all trying to figure it out.

"So when I tweeted that I had it, I wasn't doing it as, like, 'I GOT COVID.' That was not my MO when I tweeted. It was mostly, 'Hey, I have it.' Also, in case there were people that could've been around me and maybe seen that I had it, I felt a responsibility to make sure people knew that I was sick. But, yeah, it was NOT well received."

Young also revealed that she received texts from WWE officials after that tweet. Young reiterated on the podcast that her intentions were not to make the company look bad.

"They weren't even even like 'You shouldn't have posted it.' But it was like, 'We wish you gave us a heads up,'" Young explained. "It was bad for PR and whatnot. But again, I wouldn't have even thought to be like, 'Hey guys, I'm gonna tweet that I have COVID, ha, ha.' Like, that was just not what I was thinking about when I posted it."

Many have criticized WWE for continuing to run shows during the pandemic that has resulted in many employees and talent to test positive for the coronavirus. Young was asked about WWE's approach in running shows during the pandemic, and she noted that the strides that are being made now made her feel much safer on her last show at SummerSlam. She also admitted that she felt slighted over WWE's response to her getting COVID-19 due to her feeling that no one was concerned over her health and well-being.

"Listen, anything I say on this is gonna end up seeming like controversial or like I'm shi--ing on it or whatever," Young said, "But, yeah, did I feel a little slighted? I didn't really feel like anyone was all that concerned that I got sick. That bothered me for sure.

"But, you know, it's hard to say. Again, it's like, s--t, the show goes on and now they're working at the Amway Center and they're essentially doing the best that they can NOW. Now doing the proper tests. I think that was something that should've been implemented from the beginning. Since everything that's gone down and however many people ended up getting sick, now it feels like a much safer environment. Even when I was there for SummerSlam, I was definitely less concerned about it knowing that everyone in the building has been properly tested with the nose swab and whatnot."

A big reason as to why WWE was able to continue to run shows as the pandemic affected the United States in March and April was the Florida government deeming WWE an essential business. Young admitted on the podcast that she was shocked over that news.

"It was shocking," Young stated. "It really shocking to see that this was deemed essential business. That made it seem like, hold on a second here."

Young continued speaking on her lack of travel from her home in Las Vegas to Orlando, FL. She spoke on how unnecessary it seemed to her for her to make that kind of travel arrangement when there is already on-air talent that WWE could use that live locally in Orlando.

"I was not traveling for a while. I was doing stuff from home," Young said. "I was like, 'I just don't need to be there.' Especially when you look at what I was going on the shows at that time.

"For me to fly from Las Vegas to Orlando when you have Kayla Braxton local in Orlando, you have Sarah Schreiber local in Orlando, Charley Caruso was spending most of her time in Florida, there were hands on deck that didn't have to travel, so for me to feel like I had to actually still had to get on a plane and go do it was like, 'Oh my God. For what? What are we doing here?' It felt insane to me."