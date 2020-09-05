On last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso defeated Matt Riddle, King Corbin, and Sheamus in a Fatal 4-Way to determine who would face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Jey is now scheduled to meet Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27 at the WWE Thunderdome in Orlando, Florida.

The cousin vs. cousin showdown got a response from Reigns earlier today, where he gave Jey backhanded compliment for his win on Friday.

"Good on uce. Wasn't sure he could do it on his own. #WWEClash," Reigns wrote.

Uso was a late replacement in last night's Fatal 4-Way after WWE did an injury angle with Big E — who was attacked backstage by Sheamus. The storyline led to Big E being taken to a local medical facility, and Reigns helped Jey get the last spot in the match.