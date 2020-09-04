WWE has confirmed cousin vs. cousin for one of the WWE Clash of Champions main events.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode saw Jey Uso win the Fatal 4 Way main event over Matt Riddle, Sheamus and King Baron Corbin to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Uso vs. Reigns is now official for Clash of Champions.

Uso was a late replacement for the Fatal 4 Way after WWE did an injury angle with Big E, who was attacked backstage by Sheamus. They did a storyline where Big E was taken to a local medical facility, and Reigns helped Jey get the last spot in the match. There was some tension teased between Jey and Roman.

On a related note, it looks like Clash of Champions will also feature Heavy Machinery vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Tonight's show saw Tucker and Otis defeat The Miz and John Morrison to become the new #1 contenders.

The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will air live on September 27 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below is the updated Clash of Champions card, along with a few related shots from tonight's SmackDown:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Expected to be confirmed soon.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Tucker and Otis vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Expected to be confirmed soon.