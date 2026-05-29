Bully Ray No Longer Wants To See GUNTHER Retire Brock Lesnar In WWE

The creative direction of "The Career Killer" GUNTHER has been interesting, at least to fans on the outside, following WWE WrestleMania 42. When he initially told Paul Heyman that Heyman owed him a favor after he took out Seth Rollins, it looked as though GUNTHER could be headed toward a SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar.

That doesn't appear to be the case now that GUNTHER is challenging Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the gold at Clash in Italy. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray explained why he no longer wants to see GUNTHER retire Lesnar.

"I am far more intrigued by the GUNTHER/Cody storyline and what it can turn into than I am GUNTHER and Brock," he said. "Also, Brock took off his boots and his gloves, post-WrestleMania match against Oba Femi. He basically symbolically retired, symbolically retired without saying the words, 'I'm retired.' Changed his mind, came back and attacked Oba on 'Raw' The only person I want to see officially retire Brock Lesnar is Oba Femi."

Bully Ray said that if GUNTHER retires Lesnar, what Femi did at WrestleMania is "completely discredited" and fans may as well forget it happened. He said he expects Lesnar to get the best of Femi at Clash in Italy, setting up a third match at SummerSlam.

"Oba can say, 'I left you laying at WrestleMania. I left you laying so bad that you had to retire,'" he explained. "Brock can say, 'I left you laying in Italy. I left you laying so bad that you couldn't stand up on your own two feet.' How do we settle this? Last Man Standing for their career. Go to SummerSlam."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.