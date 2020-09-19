Ronda Rousey, the former WWE Raw Women's Champion, has not taken too kindly to the fact that Becky Lynch has received a 92 rating in the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.

On Friday, while streaming the video game on her official Facebook handle, Ronda clicked on the boxes of various WWE superstars and read out the comic book-style stories assigned to each character. When she came across Becky's character box, Ronda expressed dismay after finding out that she has the same rating of 92 as The Man.

"They gave Becky the same rating as me? Everyone and even Becky knows that's some serious bulls**t. You all know that's some bulls**t.

"I'm gonna leave her box alone. I don't want no ginger box, and quite frankly, nobody does. Except for maybe Seth Rollins, but you know... that's his thing," said Ronda.

It will be interesting to see if Rollins or Becky respond to Becky's latest jab. In the build-up to their match at WrestleMania 35, Becky and Ronda got rather personal in their social media duel, so much so that Becky mocked Travis Browne in one of her tweets.

As reported earlier, Ronda has been hinting at a possible return to the squared circle. She was last seen in a WWE ring nearly 18 months ago, during the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she lost her Raw Women's Championship to Becky.

Stay tuned for the latest on Ronda Rousey's potential comeback to the WWE.