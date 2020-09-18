Ronda Rousey, who was last seen in a WWE ring during the main event of WrestleMania 35, has teased yet another return to the squared circle.

While responding to WWE's twitter account, which looked back her 2018 match against Natalya, Ronda said she was looking forward to a rematch against her training partner.

"One of my favorite matches - such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature," she wrote.

As noted earlier, Ronda was recently spotted training with JTG and Ariel Toombs, aka Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper. Those images--of her training inside a wrestling ring--reignited speculation regarding her potential comeback to the WWE.

Ronda, who is under contract with WWE until April 2021, has already shot down the possibility of a full-time comeback to wrestling. However, she has kept the door open to a part-time schedule which would see her wrestle only at a few PPV events in a year.

"I'm never going to be a full-time [wrestler] again, which requires me to be on the road for over 200 days a year. It's just it was I needed to do it in order to learn and get immersed into it and really understand what was going on, but it's just not the lifestyle for me," Ronda said earlier this year.

Stay tuned for the latest on Ronda Rousey's potential comeback to the WWE.