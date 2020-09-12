Ronda Rousey has been spotted training with Ariel Teal Toombs, aka Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Ariel posted several pictures on her Instagram account, while noting that she has been out for six months since undergoing an ACL/meniscus reconstruction.

Ariel, an actress and singer, made her professional wrestling debut at last year's AEW All Out pay-per-view, competing in the Casino Battle Royale match where she was eliminated by Awesome Kong. Ariel, also a member of the Women of Wrestling roster, debuted a new interview segment titled Teal Talks on Season 6 of the show. The segment closely resembled Piper's Pit, her late father's legendary interview segment.

Meanwhile, Ronda has been off WWE television since the main event of WrestleMania 35. In April, she said that if she ever did return to the squared circle, it would be on a part-time basis.

"I'm never going to be a full-time [wrestler] again, which requires me to be on the road for over 200 days a year. It's just it was I needed to do it in order to learn and get immersed into it and really understand what was going on, but it's just not the lifestyle for me," she said on the "Wild Ride!" earlier this year.

Ronda, under contract with WWE until April 2021, was admittedly very close to Piper, who granted her approval to use the moniker of "Rowdy".

