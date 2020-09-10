Santino Marella recently joined Off Topic for a discussion about his career, including his thoughts on working with and for Vince McMahon. Marella revealed that he enjoyed working with McMahon and looks up to him for many reasons.

"I love Vince," Marella said. "Vince will put down what he's doing, turn towards you, make eye contact and say 'Tell me about yourself'. He's listening and he means it. He would tell us that anytime we wanted to pitch something to knock on his door and come talk to him. Anytime I've ever done that it's always been well received."

"Vince doesn't know how much I look up to him," Marella continued. "Now that I'm a business owner, I appreciate all that he does even more. He has the final say in everything, and yet he still finds time to workout and spend time with his family. He's everything you should want to be."

Marella showed up as Santina at the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble and he went on to say that he was initially hesitant to return as Santina, but wanted to do whatever the company thought was best. He said although he was battling an illness, he was happy with the moment overall.

"Talent relations called me and asked if I was available," Marella said. "I said sure because of my past significant Royal Rumble moments. In the beginning, I wasn't too sure about coming back as Santina, but it was whatever they wanted, so I was going to do it to the best of my ability. Two days before I actually got sick and I decided to tough it out, just to get through the day. It was a good moment overall."

Marella went on to reveal that his in-ring days are most likely over, but he does aspire to be a commentator - though not as the Santino Marella character. He noted that while he prefers to work for WWE, if they do not have a spot for him, he would go elsewhere to find employment.

"I do want to go back into the business, but as a commentator," Marella revealed. "I would have to be Anthony Carelli because I don't want to do commentary as Santino. I think there are going to be opportunities for me post-COVID with one of the major companies. I always want to go to WWE first because they changed my life and I'm loyal, but if they don't have an opportunity, I'll go somewhere else."