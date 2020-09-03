Last month, real-life couple Erik (of The Viking Raiders) and Sarah Logan, announced that they were expecting their first child through their YouTube series, "The Wild and Free TV." Both of them agree that there was nobody else that could be a better match as parents.

"I've wanted to be a dad my whole life," Erik stated. "I couldn't imagine someone being a better mom to my kids then Sarah. It's something we've talked about for years, actually since we first got together. It happened at a perfect time."

Those who follow Erik and Sarah know that they are both quite fond of Viking culture, and enjoy taking part in it outside of their in-ring careers. Just two years ago, Erik and Logan had a Viking themed wedding. Logan was extremely happy her big day went as planned. She says that she's glad she met someone so passionate as her, and she looks forward to what their future holds as parents.

"I didn't think I would find anyone who would be so interested in marrying me this way," Logan said. "Erik is the first man that I knew I wanted to have a child with. He's the only one I knew I could have a child with and feel protected with. We are two special nerds who met by chance."

Before Logan's departure from WWE in April, she played a prominent role in The Riott Squad. But, like most well-rounded stables, their time as a trio came to an end after each member was drafted to different brands during the 2018 Superstar Shake-up. Now, it looks like Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott have reformed their alliance, something Sarah wishes she could have been apart of.

"As a genuine friend of Liv and Ruby, it makes me happy to see that they're doing stuff together again," Logan exclaimed. "But there's a part of me that misses them so much. Me and Liv sat on the bench for almost a year in WWE; this could have been done earlier. I'm excited to see them as good guys. They're the only reason why I watch TV."

You can watch Erik and Sarah Logan's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.