The Sasha Banks - Bayley split on this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was apparently a big hit.

The match featuring Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Banks & Bayley, and Bayley's subsequent attack on Banks, averaged 2.32 million viewers, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, it was the best audience for a segment on any wrestling show in months.

SmackDown ended up averaging 2.129 million viewers.

In storyline, WWE is stating that Banks suffered a severe bone bruise in her knee, as well as a compressed nerve in her neck following the attack.

WWE announced today that Bayley will appear on SmackDown this Friday night to address her attack on Banks.