WWE has announced a title match and a new segment for Friday's SmackDown on FOX.

It was announced today that SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will appear in the ring to address last week's attack on Sasha Banks.

There's no word yet on if Banks will be there or if WWE will hold her off TV to sell the storyline injuries that WWE announced. As noted, WWE announced this week that Banks suffered a "severe bone bruise in her knee" and a "compressed nerve in her neck" from the attack by her former friend and tag team partner last week.

WWE has also announced that Jeff Hardy will defend his Intercontinental Title against AJ Styles on Friday night. Hardy defeated Styles for the title three weeks ago and this will be AJ's rematch.

As noted before, Friday's SmackDown will also see Bray Wyatt introduce a "new friend" to the Firefly Fun House.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.