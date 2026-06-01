Konosuke Takeshita Wins First AEW International Title Defense On Collision

Konosuke Takeshita has AEW gold back around his waist following AEW Double or Nothing 2026, where he defeated Kazuchika Okada to become a two-time AEW International Champion. It's Takeshita's first run with the title since March 2025 when he was dethroned by Kenny Omega, and it's his first without The Don Callis Family backing him up, but he didn't need any backup on the May 30 episode of "AEW Collision" as he successfully defended his crown against Daniel Garcia.

Jake Doyle and Brian Cage of The Don Callis Family were at ringside as Takeshita was making his entrance, and if it wasn't for the swarm of security and referees, a brawl would have likely broken out before the match had even started.

Garcia would put up a strong fight throughout the match, even locking in the Dragon Tamer towards the end of the bout that Takeshita only just escaped from. However, he was no match for the champion, who after hitting his patented Wheelbarrow German Suplex, hit Garcia with a stiff forearm strike that left the challenger out on his feet. This gave the champion the perfect opening to hit the Raging Fire, hook the leg, and make his first successful defense of his newly won title.

After the match, a mass brawl broke out as The Don Callis Family snuck in behind Takeshita and attacked him. This prompted The Conglomeration and "Speedball" Mike Bailey to come to the rescue, but they were thwarted by Shane Taylor Promotions who were still angry about The Infantry losing to the Death Riders earlier in the night. However, Jon Moxley, who was on commentary for the "Collision" main event, decided to get himself involved along with his group, and even Nigel McGuinness on commentary got a couple of shots in before Takeshita, Bailey, the Death Riders, and The Conglomeration stood tall to close the show.