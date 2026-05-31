The Godfather On New WWE Deal: 'The Money Seemed To Be Better' Under Vince McMahon

Some in the pro wrestling business think that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon treated the its stars better, which The Godfather seems to agree with.

Since TKO took over the promotion, its aggressive cost-cutting approach has led some to claim that things were better under McMahon, despite his track record. Godfather, in an interview with "Sportshadow Wrestling," said that he was treated superbly by McMahon and his family.

"He's [McMahon] a very creative, very smart, very good person. No matter what you hear about him, don't believe what you see on TV. He's always been very, very good to me and my family. I was at his 80th birthday party. I was invited to that. That whole McMahon family has been nothing but good to me and my family. A side note, I don't know if you know about what a Legends contract is. Well, they started that in 2003. That's when I finished up, in 2003. I had been on it continuously since 2003. That's what, 23 years I've been on it, and they just signed another 5-year deal. They just came out with action figures. They've been so cool with me. My characters, even though they were short-lived, people remember them," he said.

The Godfather was then asked about the transition from WWE under McMahon to the current TKO-run outfit. The Hall of Famer stated that he earned a lot more with his deals when McMahon was in charge of things.

"All I will say is, the money seemed to be better when Vince was running things, and I'll let it go at that. My royalty checks have gone way down since Vince left," added the veteran star.

The former Papa Shango, after signing an extension to his Legends deal a few years ago, said that he has a good relationship with both McMahon and Triple H, and was pleased with his relationship with WWE.