Confirmation On Length Of The Godfather's WWE Legends Deal Extension

While The Godfather has not been an active in-ring performer for WWE in over 20 years, the Hall of Famer is one of many stars signed to a Legends Contract with the company. With this deal comes the ability for WWE to sell Godfather merchandise, and have him make guest appearances on WWE TV when the situations calls for it. Godfather recently showed up during "Raw XXX", with this being the Attitude Era star's first appearance since Triple H became Chief Content Officer.

Godfather recently addressed if the backstage vibe was different with Triple H in charge, and revealed how long his current Legends Contract will last. "It's no different for me, I'm friends with both [Vince McMahon and Triple H]," Godfather said on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast." "I think both treat me the same. They both know about all my smoking and craziness. They both know me ... I've been on a Legends Contract since 2003 ... and I just now signed another one for five years. So, I mean, that says something. I've been on the payroll since 2003. You know, it ain't bad being The Godfather."

At "Raw XXX," Godfather, along with many other legends who were featured on the anniversary special, played a small part in the overall show. He initially would not let Baron Corbin in to Ron Simmons' backstage poker game, however a bribe from the former King of the Ring changed Godfather's mind. Godfather most recently wrestled for WWE under his Legends Contract in the 2012 Royal Rumble match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Universal Wrestling Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.