Matt Hardy Explains How He'd Utilize Mick Foley As A Promoter Following AEW Debut

After parting ways with WWE, pro wrestling legend Mick Foley is now "All Elite," with his official AEW debut coming on last weekend's Double or Nothing Buy In. If given the power to book Foley himself moving forward, former AEW star Matt Hardy would establish the former world champion as a regular fixture on programming. The finer details, however, would depend on Foley's personal visions for his AEW run.

"If I had Mick Foley at my disposal, first and foremost, I would see what he was up for," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "I think he would be great as, not necessarily a figurehead like a GM. He would be great as a character on your show. Having Mick Foley on your show is going to be beneficial, especially [because] he is just such a mainstream name. Casual fans will tune in for him. I would definitely utilize him on there and have him on as a regular recurring character. If Mick was up for doing something physical, I wouldn't be opposed to it."

Foley has not wrestled since the 2012 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. For his 60th birthday in 2025, however, he intended to compete in one more death match, with AEW World Champion MJF even considered as his potential opponent. Due to an untimely concussion, Foley later canceled those match plans. Nevertheless, the possibility of MJF and Foley getting physical in a ring is one that still appeals to Hardy.

"Max is so talented, he could do it all by himself and Mick could just be there," Hardy continued. "He would need to punch. He would need to hit somebody with a weapon. If you built to that and it would be something that would draw, it's something that could be pulled off."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.