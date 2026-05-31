WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/26/2026

After drawing its lowest viewership since moving to the CW a few weeks ago, "WWE NXT" is slowly, but surely, bouncing back. The May 26 episode of the show once again drew over half a million viewers, a slight increase from the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the May 26 edition of "NXT" drew 544,000 viewers and earned a 0.05 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic. Viewership was up five percent from the previous episode's 517,000 viewers, but the rating for the show dropped 38 percent from a 0.08 for the May 19 show.

When compared to the trailing four weeks average, "NXT" was still down one percent from the average 549,000 viewers, and 17 percent compared to this time last year. The 0.05 rating is also down 38 percent from the trailing four weeks average of 0.08, and 43 percent from May 2025's average rating of 0.14.

The main event of the May 26 show saw NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice successfully defend her gold against The Culling's Izzi Dame. Elsewhere, Shiloh Hill defeated BirthRight's Charlie Dempsey, only to be challenged to a "Mr. NXT" pageant by his current rival, "NXT" newcomer Tristan Angels.

The saga of the NXT Championship continued, with Naraku revealing to champion Tony D'Angelo that he would protect him and the title until he got his opportunity to challenge D'Angelo for the gold. That didn't sit well with current title contender Kam Hendrix, who faced off against both men, and Mason Rook was also seen backstage speaking with general manager Robert Stone about Hendrix and the title.