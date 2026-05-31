Lyra Valkyria Praises WWE Partner Bayley, Talks Participating In Lodestone Seminar

WWE veteran Bayley recently hosted two women's wrestling seminars, titled Lodestone, with independent female wrestlers from all over the world attending. Several of "The Role Model's" colleagues were invited as well, in their case to serve as guest coaches.

During an interview with "No Holds Barred," former WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria opened up about her experience participating in the seminars spearheaded by Bayley, her current tag team partner.

"It really is so fulfilling," Valkyria said. "I can't thank Bayley enough for letting me come along and be a part of it because it really is her baby. I can tell you that Lodestone means absolutely everything. Bayley puts all of her energy into it. I think the best thing about Bayley is every single person she ever interacts with, she really listens to and cares about. She's always so present when she speaks to everyone. So every girl, every wrestler she's invited to that has clearly had an impact on her. There's a reason that they were all invited and there. So getting to see all these women come together from all over the world. They had this amazing girl called Super P. The stories that they've come from, every part just brought into the one room is amazing."

On a personal level, Valkyria noted that the setting provided her with an opportunity to discover new names and faces from the indie landscape. Given her pre-WWE background, Valkyria only knew names from the European indie circuit. Through these seminars, though, she's now networked with talents from Australia, Canada, the United States, and many other countries.

The first Lodestone seminar ran in early December 2025. The second took place in the midst of WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No Holds Barred" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.