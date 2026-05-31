AJ Styles Says It's 'Only A Matter Of Time' Before This TNA Star Ends Up In WWE

Leon Slater has made a name for himself on the indies and in TNA since he was a teenager. At just 21, he's accomplished a lot already. His crowning achievement thus far is holding TNA's X-Division Championship for 298 days. Slater was just one day away from breaking the record as the longest-reigning X-Division champion in history when he lost the title to Cedric Alexander.

During a Phenomenally Live Q&A, AJ Styles was looking up an answer to another question when he was asked if he thinks Slater will end up in WWE. Styles replied, "it's only a matter of time, guys. It's only a matter of time." Tony Giles also weighed in on Slater's talent and stated he was a special kind of guy. Styles responded, "he really is. He's different."

Slater has competed in "NXT" and teamed with Je'Von Evans against Styles and Dragon Lee for the tag titles on the "SNME" where John Cena retired. He was pulled from a wXw show in Germany to be in that match. Slater just won the Rev Pro Undisputed British Tag Team titles with Liam Slater on May 17. Slater was rumored to be taking less indie dates before his TNA contract reportedly expires before the end of this year.

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