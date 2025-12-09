Backstage News On Reactions To WWE Booking TNA X-Division Champ Leon Slater For SNME

Last night on "Raw," WWE announced another match for Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee set to defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against "NXT" star Je'Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater. Given the high profile nature of the show due to it featuring John Cena's last match, the tag bout will certainly be the biggest match so far in the young careers of both Evans and Slater. It did, however, come with a bit of a cost, as Slater was forced to pull out of bookings for promotions wXw and RevPro in order to take the match.

Fightful Select reports that, at least on the wXw end, there was no heads up given regarding Slater needing to be pulled from the show, wXw's 25th Anniversary event. While those within wXw figured the removal was due to working SNME, and there is no heat towards Slater himself, some appeared to be annoyed over WWE not giving wXw quicker notice and for putting Slater, who wXw claims agreed to this date with them in March, in an "unfortunate situation."

The news was received better in TNA, where many sources were said to be happy with Slater's inclusion in the match. His presence was used as an example of WWE and TNA's relationship remaining strong, after some questioned the status of the relationship after the announcement of TNA's TV rights deal with AMC. Some may wonder if this the first step in Slater following in the footsteps of Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace in jumping from TNA to WWE. Slater's contract is set to keep the 21 year old in TNA until late 2026.