WWE's Sol Ruca Explains How Sol Snatcher Finisher Was Influenced By Her Background

In 2022, Sol Ruca wowed WWE fans and officials when she debuted her exciting finisher, a springboard cutter called the Sol Snatcher. Since then, a number of stars from "WWE NXT" and main roster brands have fallen to the move, with Ruca even pulling delivering it in tandem on occasion.

During an interview with "Ringer Wrestling," Ruca explained how her gymnastics roots contributed to the move's creation.

"With my background, I wanted my finish to be something that incorporated that," she said. "I feel like my background is pretty unique. We do have some other gymnasts in wrestling, but I just wanted something that was unique to me and something that I could do on anyone. It doesn't matter if I'm tired at the end of the match or if they're bigger than me, if they're smaller than me. I was trying to think of something that hasn't necessarily been done before. I did a move in gymnastics on the bar called a straddle back, which is a release move from the high bar to the low bar. It's essentially the same sort of rotation, which is like a reverse gainer."

As a part of the University of Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling team, Ruca said she regularly caught the gymnastic bars. In WWE, though, she's catching humans, and in most cases, off guard.

Having been driven into the mat by Ruca on "WWE Raw" earlier this month, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is the latest victim of the Sol Snatcher. Soon, she will now defend her title against Ruca at WWE Clash In Italy.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ringer Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.