Dave Meltzer Comments On PPV Buyrate Success Of AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 has been considered by many to be one of the best pay-per-views not just of the year, but in the history of All Elite Wrestling itself. The show has received universal acclaim since it took place, but it wasn't just the match quality where the company saw a lot of praise. On a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer was asked about the pay-per-view buyrate for the show and where it lands compared to other AEW events of the past, and to say that Double or Nothing was a success would be a massive understatement.

"Huge success," Meltzer said. "I don't know if it beat All In [Texas]...it's too early to tell. It was the biggest that they have ever done on HBO MAX, but HBO MAX started after the All In show. But I knew it was going to beat the last show [AEW Dynasty], that was a given, I mean there was so much interest and everything. To me, the big thing was would they be able to beat Revolution? To me, that was the goal and Revolution did a real big number, Revolution was the biggest since All In, and they beat Revolution by a fairly significant margin. I mean the only numbers that I've seen were 15% up from Revolution, I think that's a little bit higher than it's going to end up but you know, again, I've only heard some stuff. But I think it's pretty clear that it will be among your top five/six pay-per-views in the history of AEW."

Before the show had even taken place, it had already generated enough money at the gate to make it the second biggest North American gate in AEW history, only being beaten by AEW All In Texas 2025, and putting it fourth all-time behind the two AEW All In London events in 2023 and 2024 respectively. The show was a legitimate sell out with a crowd of over 14,000 on hand to witness the show live, and given how well the show has gone down with fans in the New York area specifically, expect more AEW pay-per-views to be hitting the "Big Apple" in the near future.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.