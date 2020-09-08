NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux recently took to her Instagram and asked fans about ideas for a future photo shoot, even suggesting a possible Halloween theme. The former IMPACT Knockout writes, "Getting ideas for another photoshoot soon! Perhaps something Halloween related? What do you guys think?"

Bordeaux has been in the corner of former NXT champion Karrion Kross since arriving to the yellow-and-black brand back in April. Kross was forced to relinquish the title two weeks ago after suffering a separated shoulder at Takeover XXX in his match against Keith Lee. Back in May main roster star Seth Rollins complimented the dynamic duo, stating that he knew Bordeaux back in their indie days in Chicago.

"I've known Scarlett for a very long time," Rollins said, "Karrion is someone that I'm starting to become familiar with. Scarlett is from Chicago, she came up in the Chicago indies. I was there before she was even training to be a wrestler. I remember she was this annoying little girl that wouldn't go away at the shows in Chicago, and now to see what she's turned into, it's awesome, man.

"It's really inspiring to see someone, who maybe I didn't see so much potential in to begin with, get to this point in her career. She's made it to the big time, and I think Karrion's got all the potential in the world. Obviously their entrance (Wednesday) was something to behold. I'm looking forward to seeing what becomes of that. You only get one shot to make that first impression, and they did it with flying colors.

You can read Rollins full comments here. Check out Bordeaux's post below.