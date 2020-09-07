As we near more monumental moments in women's wrestling, Stephanie McMahon is all for a fresh new perspective in WWE, especially with how the women Superstars are showcased on their weekly programming. Following her big push towards the Women's Evolution, Stephanie has been one of many frontrunners who's trying to create more opportunities for both the male and female talents. In an interview with Gary Vaynerchuk, she recalled how she and her family executed a new strategy on how new talents, including women, are being trained.

"Well, it started when we decided how we wanted to train and recruit our athletes," Stephanie McMahon mentioned on The GaryVee Audio Experience. "We wanted the most elite athletes both from the male and female standpoint. We started training [the women] the same as the men. [We are] giving them the same opportunities and the same match times.

"NXT, which started off as our developmental brand, the women on there started to steal the show. There were chants [like], 'This is Wrestling. Women's Wrestling.' So then, on RAW and SmackDown, it was February of 2015, we had a women's tag match that lasted 30 seconds in a three-hour show, which was, unfortunately, the norm. So, our fans started tweeting out #GiveDivasAChance. That trended worldwide for three days. They demanded that they had more screen time, better athleticism, better storylines and better character development for our women. So, the CEO, my father, said he heard their concerns and told them to keep watching for changes."

Even though she is Vince McMahon's only daughter, Stephanie admits that she doesn't receive any favoritism when it comes to pushing ideas on how he can change the structure of WWE. She did, however, acknowledge that Vince does listen to his family's ideas, as well as the fans, but at the end of the day, it's up to his discretion on how things go in their family business.

"I think, I'm still fighting for it, honestly," she noted. "It's not like I have a bigger voice at the table...You know family business is complicated, especially when you all have such strong personalities.

"He not only does he listen to us, but he listens to the fans in the live audience, and through social media, but he also listens to our employees. He always said, 'You never know where a great idea is going to come from.'"

The first step in any business practice is owning up to your downfalls. For Stephanie, she reveals she owns up to her faults. But for Vince, it's a different story.

"For me personally, I am very transparent, and I own up to my mistakes - that's very important" she admitted. "I think there's a difference between being wrong and making mistakes.

"Going back to Vince, he believes it at some cost. So, if you made a mistake or something isn't working, then stop throwing your money after that. Just move on. Learn the lesson and apply it. You can always make a mistake, but don't make the same mistake twice."

Just a few days ago, Wrestling Inc. first exclusively reported that Vince will not let his employees engage with third party affiliates. He even took it a step further when he threatened that those who do not obey this order would find themselves fined, suspensended, or possibly terminated at WWE's discretion. It seems that Stephanie thinks opposite of what her father. In fact, she was quite boisterous on Superstars creating their own personal brand. That way, more fans will engage with them, which will help create some sort of push in the company.

"I think the talent we have today has more of an opportunity than anybody ever did before because of social media. They recognize their own opportunity to promote their own brand and their own voice both in and outside of the ring. The more interaction they have with their fans, the more people will want to see you perform," she concluded.

You can listen to Stephanie McMahon's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The GaryVee Audio Experience with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.