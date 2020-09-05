WWE has just released a statement on WWE talent ceasing third party deals by October 2:

"Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promotes and invests in its intellectual property, i.e. the stage names of performers like The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E and Braun Strowman. It is the control and exploitation of these characters that allows WWE to drive revenue, which in turn enables the company to compensate performers at the highest levels in the sports entertainment industry. Notwithstanding the contractual language, it is imperative for the success of our company to protect our greatest assets and establish partnerships with third parties on a companywide basis, rather than at the individual level, which as a result will provide more value for all involved."

As noted, last Sunday with talent to discuss the reinvention of the brand, which was then followed up by a letter from Vince McMahon letting talent know they need to remove themselves from third-party services (Cameo, Twitch, etc) by October 2. Wrestling Inc. was first to report this news.

Repeated violations could result in fines, suspension, or termination of talent. Vince's letter noted that the actions are necessary as they go into the "next phase of growth" for the company.

If you're looking to get up to date on all the reports and reactions to WWE's new edict, check out the links here.