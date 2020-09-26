T-BAR [Dominik Dijakovic] has finally revealed why WWE offered Retribution, the vigilante stable, contracts to become official members of the Monday Night Raw roster.

"WWE offered us contracts because it was financially cheaper than all of the security guards we kept injuring. We signed the contracts to pay for our hired guns to do our dirty work. Our goal is still to destroy our current employer, WWE," T-BAR tweeted on Friday night.

In another tweet, he said, "Yes WWE is paying us to destroy their company, because we were successfully destroying it regardless. They think if we are under contract then they can contain/manage our chaos. But they will be unsuccessful. Stop overthinking literally everything."

T-BAR was responding to a David LaGreca, the host of the Busted Open Podcast, who wondered why WWE would willingly sign Retribution to contracts, even if its just in storyline.

A little later, T-BAR announced that he was going to bed before promising that Retribution will destroy both WWE and its "disgraceful Superstars with our hellfire."

During this past week on Raw, announcer Tom Phillips reiterated on several occasions that Retribution have been signed to contracts and now have the permission to "do anything they want" in WWE. This fueled speculation on social media that either Vince McMahon, Adam Pearce, or Shane McMahon might be revealed as the authority figure that gave Retribution the platform to wreak havoc on WWE programming.

As noted earlier, T-BAR called out fans on social media for comparing him to Tom Hardy, who played the character of Bane in The Dark Night Rises movie. Over the last 72 hours, T-BAR has been extremely active on Twitter and many of his tweets have been met with both laughter and confusion.

It will be interesting to see if T-BAR addresses the tweets during next week's edition of Raw.

