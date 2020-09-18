In a rather surprising development, former Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard has been spotted in the new WWE 2K Battleground video game, which is scheduled to release later this week.

When Twitch streamers newLEGACYinc, who received an early copy of the video game, streamed the gameplay on Thursday, the Royal Rumble match's loading screen displayed a silhouette of Tessa, or at least a woman who closely resembles the former Impact Wrestling World Champion.

HeelByNature captured the screenshot of the loading screen that features Tessa, which can be viewed below.

Within a few hours of the screenshot being released, photographer Basil Mahmud, who took that specific picture of Blanchard, tweeted out and threatened action against 2K Sports for using the image without his consent.

"Hey @WWEgames you wanna tell me why you took my photo without my permission to use it in your game?" tweeted Mahmud.

It will be interesting to see if 2K Sports or WWE release a statement clarifying Tessa's silhouette appearing in the 2K Battleground video game.

Tessa, who remains a free agent since being released by Impact Wrestling, married her fiancé Daga (Miguel Ángel Olivo) a few weeks ago. The couple had planned to get married in August in Tijuana, Baja California, but the COVID-19 pandemic put some obstacles in their way most notably with Blanchard remaining in Mexico to keep her marriage date.

Although there is a lot of speculation as to where Tessa will sign, the most obvious choices are WWE and AEW.

