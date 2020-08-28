This past weekend Tessa Blanchard, 25, and her fiancé Daga (Miguel Ángel Olivo), 31, were finally able to tie the knot and hold their wedding ceremony cementing their marriage.
The two had planned to get married this August in Tijuana, Baja California, but the COVID-19 pandemic put some obstacles in their way most notably with Blanchard remaining in Mexico to keep her marriage date.
Guests from the wedding included current Impact Wrestling stars Taya Valkyrie, Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Moose, Alisha Edwards, Kiera Hogan along with her girlfriend Diamante, Melissa Santos along with her husband AEW's Brian Cage. Blanchard's family was present as well including her father Tully Blanchard and her sister Tally.
The wedding ceremony reportedly respected COVID-19 protocols including respecting the travel protocols between Mexico and the United States.
We here at Wrestling Inc. would like to extend congratulations to both wrestlers on their marriage wish them the best. You can view the social media posts from the attendees of the ceremony below:
Congrats to @Tess_Blanchard and @Daga_wrestler on their beautiful marriage. It was such a sweet and beautiful ceremony. Wishing you all the love and best to your future ???? pic.twitter.com/bNveirB1i2— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 23, 2020
?? VIVA EL AMOR!! Hoy festejamos a ustedes! @Daga_wrestler @Tess_Blanchard pic.twitter.com/Fvb0L5qstW— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) August 21, 2020
SQUAD ?? pic.twitter.com/jdmfNECTpo— Alisha (@MrsAIPAlisha) August 22, 2020
Congrats to @dagathewrestler and @tessa_blanchard on their marriage last night. Was a blast to be there and wouldn't have missed it. Love you guys, and hope I'll see you both much sooner than the amount of time apart the rest of this year. #dagaandtessa #miguelandtessa #wedding #mostieverdancedinmylife