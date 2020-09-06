Being a world champion is one thing, but who you beat to become world champion is a whole different mountain in itself. The Miz has won one WWE World Championship, and it came via Randy Orton after Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in 2010. A decade has passed, and while Miz hasn't reclaimed the WWE Championship or the Universal Title, he has had some wasted opportunities to do so.

If he gets another opportunity, there is someone in mind that Miz would like to win a World Title off of. He was asked who that person would be when he joined HipHopGamer Show.

"I've been asked that question quite a bit and it's very easy now that Roman is back because Roman Reigns is the poster child. Whether people like to believe it or not, whether you love him or you hate him, he is the poster of WWE," stated Miz. "He is what John Cena was, what Hulk Hogan was, he is that guy, and if you don't believe me, look at the call signs. You can see every poster - he's front and center. Why is he front and center? Because he has the 'It' factor.

"Whether you love him or you hate him, he has it, and now if you didn't like Roman Reigns when people liked him, now he has Paul Heyman in his pocket. He is the most dangerous, most lethal superstar in all of WWE. And if I want an even chance to remotely dethrone him from being that poster child, from being anything, I need to take advice that I gave Big E on Talking Smack these past 2 weeks."

On the return episode of Talking Smack, Miz and Big E got into a heated discussion on Big E's disposition in and around the ring. Miz felt that Big E wasn't serious enough and said, "your jokey stuff is fun, great and entertaining but it's not gonna work to get you to the Universal Championship."

Miz also has a light side to himself in the ring, especially when paired with John Morrison.

"I need to stop being so entertaining, and stop worrying about making other people laugh, and start getting serious on where I want to go with WWE and my career. And I'm looking at Roman Reigns, and I'm seeing and I'm going, 'All right, WrestleMania is in my backyard of LA this coming time. I need to step up my game and I need to step it more than I've ever stepped it up before,' and especially with Paul Heyman in his pocket because imagine the promos between myself and Paul Heyman. Imagine the matches," said Miz.

"When I get serious, and really hone in, and lock in and really get in there, there is no doubt in my mind that I could take Roman Reigns at his best. And that is the character that everybody - that is the superstar that everybody should be aiming for, should be going for, because he is the guy at his peak right now. If you can beat him at his peak, there's nothing stopping you."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.