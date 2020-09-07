WWE legend The Rock believes that The Undertaker belongs on pro wrestling's Mount Rushmore. In response to a tweet which featured a clip of The Undertaker sitting up during the People's Elbow, The Rock explained why he has The Deadman as one of the four greatest icons in pro wrestling history.

"Good Lord, this era in pro wrestling (Attitude Era) was the best. Thank you to my friend and the man who's on my Mt Rushmore of wrestlers, The Undertaker, for always havin' fun with me so we can take care of the fans. #heartstoppin #elbowdroppin @wwe," The Great One tweeted.

Earlier this year, The Rock named Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin as the first three members of his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore, during an interaction with fans on social media. He kept the fourth spot vacant, while narrowing down the choices to Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, and Dusty Rhodes.

Interestingly, The Rock did not name The Undertaker as one of his choices for the fourth spot during that interaction.

"My wrestling Mount Rushmore would be 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, 'The Texas Rattlesnake' Steve Austin," he revealed. "That fourth person, I always kind of keep blank because I vacillate back and forth between "Nature Boy" Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, Dusty Rhodes," The Rock said earlier this year.

Previously, The Rock also named Sammartino or Gorgeous George as the fourth member, while always remaining consistent on his first three choices of Hogan, Austin, and Flair. With his latest tweet, it seems like he has replaced Sammartino with The Undertaker.

The Rock and The Undertaker squared off in a number of memorable matches during the Attitude Era, including bouts at No Way Out 2002 and King of the Ring 1999, and a casket match on Monday Night Raw in May 1999.

See below for The Rock's tweet:

