A cutout of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was in the stands at tonight's NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs. The cutout was next to a Queen Elizabeth II cutout.

The Rock took to Twitter to comment about him "being" in the stands at tonight's game next to the Queen.

He tweeted, "Man it was good to watch football tonight. Defending champs looked great, all players kicked ass, that 17,000 made some noise and my unique relationship with the Queen was revealed Welcome back @NFL, coaches and especially, the players."

The official Twitter account of Sunday Night Football also tweeted, "Ah yes, the dynamic duo of @TheRock and the Queen."

As noted on August 3, Rock, his long-time business partner Dany Garcia, and Cardinale's RedBird Capital purchased the XFL. Earlier this year, the XFL shut down and filed for Chapter 11 bankrucpty due to COVID-19 after five weeks in its first season.

Below you can see their tweets:

