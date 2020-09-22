Prior to their release from WWE, FTR, fka The Revival, were reportedly pitched a new comedy gimmick by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Although the idea was dropped, pictures of McMahon's pitch to repackage the tag team were leaked online.

A few months ago, Cash Wheeler confirmed that the leaked designs were "100% real" and were presented by McMahon himself. In fact, Wheeler admittedly laughed at loud at a meeting with McMahon and Bruce Prichard when the designs were presented to FTR.

On Monday, The Young Bucks took a hilarious dig at McMahon by posing with the exact attire that was pitched to FTR by the WWE boss.

"Well, if we went there [to WWE], you guys [FTR] would've looked like this," The Young Bucks tweeted in response to FTR, along with a picture that can be viewed below.

The twitter exchange between the two AEW tag teams started when The Young Bucks posted a screengrab of an old tweet in which they had stated how they would wrestle The Revival one day and everyone would rejoice.

In response, Dax Harwood noted how FTR spent thousands of dollars to get out of their WWE contracts just to make the dream match with The Young Bucks a reality.

"Thank God we spent thousands of dollars to get out of our contracts to come to your show just to make this happen....because you were always too afraid to come to us [in WWE]."

Although it is not confirmed, FTR are likely to defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear on November 7.

See below for their entire twitter exchange:

Well, if we went there, you guys would've looked like this... https://t.co/JtpdQaFLPD pic.twitter.com/lkh66siD04 — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) September 22, 2020