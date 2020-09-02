The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated Private Party and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Matt and Nick hit the BTE Trigger on Marq Quen for the pinfall victory.
As per the stipulation of the match, the winning team will now face each other at this Saturday's All Out PPV. Matt and Nick Jackson gave their upcoming opponents a short stare and didn't stick around to celebrate after the match.
Check out our live coverage of tonight's show.
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher is banned.
AEW Women's World Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR
Mimosa Mayhem Match
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
Match can be won by pinfall, submission, or throwing the opponent into a tank of mimosa.
21-Man Casino Battle Royale
Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., TBA
Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.
Broken Rules Match
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
If Hardy loses, he leaves AEW.
Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky
The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)