The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeated Private Party and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Matt and Nick hit the BTE Trigger on Marq Quen for the pinfall victory.

As per the stipulation of the match, the winning team will now face each other at this Saturday's All Out PPV. Matt and Nick Jackson gave their upcoming opponents a short stare and didn't stick around to celebrate after the match.

Check out our live coverage of tonight's show.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher is banned.

AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR

Mimosa Mayhem Match

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Match can be won by pinfall, submission, or throwing the opponent into a tank of mimosa.

21-Man Casino Battle Royale

Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., TBA

Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.

Broken Rules Match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

If Hardy loses, he leaves AEW.

Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky

The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)