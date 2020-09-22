After forming an alliance last week in their main event match, it looks like Ace Austin and Madman Fulton and The North's (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) relationship has changed drastically. During an interview with backstage correspondent Gia Miller, Austin and Fulton made it clear that they should be the next tag team to face the Impact World Tag Team Champions, the Motor City Machine Guns, for their championships. The North completely disagreed with their statement and challenged them to a match next week.

Additionally, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will face the Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) in a long-awaited tag team match. All four of these teams believe they're next in line for a chance at the Tag Team Championships. With Bound For Glory just around the corner, it could be anyone's game as to who could be MCMG's future opponents, and next week's matches will help determine that.

Also announced for next week's card:

- Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie will square off against Havok & Nevaeh in a Knockouts Tag Team Match

- Lastly, Fallah Bahh will challenge Johnny Swinger for a spot at becoming John E Bravo's best man at his upcoming wedding