- In the clip below, NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa sent a message to Ivelisse and Diamante about their upcoming tag match on this Wednesday's Dynamite. Rosa will be teaming up with AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida. On this past week's show, Rosa defeated Ivelisse, and was then attacked by Diamante after the match. Shida made the save for the champ, and the once opponents are now going to team together.

"Ivelisse, I just proved once more that you are not on my level," Rosa said after their match. "And for you to bring your little friend, Diamante, into the ring to hit me? Come on, girl. ... This is not over yet."

"Hey, Ivelisse. I just proved once more. That YOU are not on my level" - Thunder Rosa | @NWA World Women's Champion.



WATCH highlights from @thunderrosa22 vs. @RealIvelisse via our Official YouTube Channel ?? https://t.co/PirBQiiFxf pic.twitter.com/sUUEGhGkJr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 19, 2020

- Add Taz to the list of names (Mick Foley, Tony Khan and others) who gave big props to Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz's Parking Lot Fight on Wednesday's Dynamite. The one-take battle was a big hit as Chuck Taylor and Trent were able to pick up the victory over their rivals.

"It was a spectacular Street Fight," Taz said. "Santana, Ortiz, Chuck and Trent, I tip my cap to you guys. Amazing, amazing, probably one of the best Street Fights I've ever seen in my years in the industry."

What did @OfficialTAZ think of that Parking Lot Fight on Dynamite this week? Hear it from the man himself ?? pic.twitter.com/xV0zNDMwvc — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 18, 2020

- Leva Bates, Aubrey Edwards, Evil Uno, Nyla Rose, and Brandon Cutler are teaming up with the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois to play some Rocket League on Twitch today.