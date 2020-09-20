WWE announced Timothy Thatcher is the fourth competitor in the first-ever NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, taking place this Wednesday on NXT at 8 pm ET.

The winner receives a title shot against NXT Champion Finn Balor at TakeOver on October 4.

Already announced for Wednesday's match is KUSHIDA, Cameron Grimes, and Kyle O'Reilly. One more entrant is expected in the coming days. The 5-Man Gauntlet Eliminator will see two Superstars start the match, and a new competitor will enter every four minutes. The only way to be eliminated is by pinfall or submission.

This week's NXT also features a Battle Royal to determine a new number one contender for NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.