As noted, the vacant WWE NXT Title will be decided next week during NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 as Finn Balor takes on Adam Cole in singles action. The match was made by NXT General Manager William Regal after last night's 60-Minute Iron Man Fatal 4 Way with Cole, Balor, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa ended with Balor and Cole at a 2-2 tie. You can click here for our original report on the match.

WWE has confirmed that next Tuesday's Sudden Death Battle will open the broadcast. Balor and Cole will face off in a one-fall match to crown the new NXT Champion.

Cole took to Twitter after last night's match and said he's confident that he will take home the gold once again next Tuesday.

"I'm tired. I'm sore. I'm confident that next week is my night. And it won't take me 60 mins. Cya soon 'prince' #AdamColeBayBay #TwoTimeChamp," he wrote.

With Balor vs. Cole opening the show, it's possible that the Steel Cage Match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez will main event.

WWE has not announced any other matches for NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 but we noted before that Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory is likely. It's also speculated that NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will defend against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott as last night's Street Fight saw Swerve and NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango defeat Legado del Fantasma after Swerve pinned Escobar, clean in the middle of the ring.

