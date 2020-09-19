- Above is a look at Daniel Bryan's greatest underdog moments in WWE, including his run at WrestleMania 30 where he defeated Triple, and then Batista & Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match to win the title.

- Sasha Banks broke her silence on last night's SmackDown to address WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley's attack from two weeks ago. After her promo, Bayley once again blindsided Banks with a chair, and attempted to stomp a chair around Banks' neck again, but was stopped by WWE Officials. Today, WWE announced Banks was "shaken up," but didn't suffer any additional injuries from last night.

— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2020

- Sami Zayn commented on his match last night against AJ Styles, which was his first in six months. Zayn had been on hiatus from WWE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted, at Clash of Champions on September 27, Zayn will get a crack at the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles.

"Woke up today feeling sore & stiff after last night's match, my first match in 6 months," Zayn wrote. "It's this very specific ache, both dull & sharp, that you only get from a hard fought match. I missed it. One day it'll be gone. I am so grateful that I still get to experience this feeling."