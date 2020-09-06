- Above is the post-AEW All Out media scrum featuring AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and AEW President Tony Khan. We already have comments from Moxley talking about Renee Young here, and Khan speaking about pausing the match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara after Hardy's tough fall.

- Darby Allin and Matt Sydal both had some ugly drops at last night's AEW All Out. Sydal made his debut for the company during the Casino Battle Royale, which was won by Lance Archer. After first getting into the ring, Sydal headed to the top for a shooting star press, slipped, and luckily was able to twist enough to land hard on his hip, instead of his head or neck. For Allin, he was placed inside a body bag filled with thumbtacks. Cage then powerbombed Allin out of the Battle Royale, where he landed awkwardly out on the ramp. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, both were said to be doing okay afterwards.

- Chris Jericho lost to Orange Cassidy in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match at last night's PPV. While clinging to the second rope, Cassidy nailed Jericho with a superman punch, sending him down into the tank of mimosa to win the match. AEW released a new video angle and some additional photos of Jericho splashing down.