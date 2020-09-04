Former WWE Diva Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) was a guest on The Wrestling Chatter to discuss her time in the business. The former 2-time Women's Champion spoke on who she would like to face of the current group of women in the company. Varon was also asked if her generation of women have been forgotten in the wake of the Women's Revolution that has taken over the business over the last 5 years.

Varon retired from pro wrestling last year, having one final match against Melina at an independent show; however, when she was asked if there were any talents she would like to step in the ring with, she mentioned a few members of the current roster.

"I think Charlotte is one that sticks out," Varon said. "I'm still a big fan of Nattie, I really am. She's a genius in the ring, she's just a natural. As they say, she can have a good match with a broomstick. She can make anyone look good; I think she's amazing. All the girls, there's so many talented girls there now. And Mickie is still going, good for her. I'm very proud."

Varon was a member of the roster for almost a decade in the early 2000s, and was a key figure on TV when the women weren't portrayed as strong as they are today. Despite this, Varon was featured in some big moments for the women, such as being in the first steel cage match against Lita in 2003. She was asked if she feels that her era of women's wrestling is often forgotten by people today.

"Maybe not for the Divas though," Varon explained. "I think the girls acknowledge, like, you know, I'm sure they study certain matches. We did. We got a lot of shout outs from the girls when they do interviews, they go, 'I watched Victoria, she's a good heel', or something like that. I'm still proud. I'm not bitter at all. The way I look at it, I don't want to hate the business at all.

"I'm just so proud to be part of this. You guys are the ones that let us know, and fans know, about 'you paved the way', and I'm like, 'Thank you very much'. And I get to thank Mae and Moolah, Sherri Martel, Madusa, like, all these legends before me. Ivory - all these people before me that they paved the way for me too."