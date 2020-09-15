The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series continues this Saturday in Chicago Heights, Illinois, streaming on FITE for $14.99. Wrestling Inc. will also have complete live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET. You can check out the first show's results here.

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is set to call the action with MLW's Rich Bocchini.

Below is the current card and more information on the event:

* Brian Pillman Jr. (c) vs. Warhorse (Warrior Wrestling Championship)

* Trey Miguel vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Zachary Wentz (Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match)

* Luchasaurus and Tay Conti vs. Chris Bey and Ray Lyn

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley

* Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Violence Is Forever

* Sam Adonis vs. Jake Something

* Tre' Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty

* Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee

* Dan the Dad vs. Beast Man vs. Facade vs. Jack Griffin vs. Dani Mo vs. Icon Lee