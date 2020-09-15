The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series continues this Saturday in Chicago Heights, Illinois, streaming on FITE for $14.99. Wrestling Inc. will also have complete live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET. You can check out the first show's results here.
Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is set to call the action with MLW's Rich Bocchini.
Below is the current card and more information on the event:
* Brian Pillman Jr. (c) vs. Warhorse (Warrior Wrestling Championship)
* Trey Miguel vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Zachary Wentz (Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match)
* Luchasaurus and Tay Conti vs. Chris Bey and Ray Lyn
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley
* Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Violence Is Forever
* Sam Adonis vs. Jake Something
* Tre' Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty
* Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee
* Dan the Dad vs. Beast Man vs. Facade vs. Jack Griffin vs. Dani Mo vs. Icon Lee
The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Brings AEW Dynamite star "Luchasaurus" and others to Chicagoland This Saturday
Chicago Heights, IL (September 15th, 2020) – Warrior Wrestling and Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois, will welcome "Luchasaurus" from the hit show AEW Dynamite on the TNT Network as well as stars from every major professional wrestling organization to The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series event this Saturday, September 19th. The event will take place on Dave Mattio Field, Marian Catholic's football stadium.
This shows follows last week's first installment of the Stadium Series, at which local Oak Forest native Kylie Rae defeated world-renowned star Tessa Blanchard for the Warrior Wrestling's Women's Championship.
The Stadium Series will follow all rules and regulations from Governor Pritzker regarding outdoor spectator events and will feature extensive safety protocols in place to
ensure social distancing and a contact-free environment. Those protocols accompany this document, and the Governor's guidance is available here.
Kids 16 and under are admitted FREE to the events at the door with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased online at www.warriorwrestling.net, with General Admission Field Seating Tickets for $45 and Bleachers / Standing Room Tickets for $35. A scaled-down, socially distanced VIP Fan Fest will take place before each show from 5:00 to 6:30pm. Doors open to the public at 6:30, and Bell Time is at 7:00.
The event will be family-friendly. Card subject to change.
A portion of proceeds from the event go to benefit scholarships and student activities at Marian Catholic High School. To learn more about Marian Catholic, visit
www.marianchs.com. For inquiries about the event, please contact Marian Catholic principal Mr. Steve Tortorello at [email protected]