Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW beating NXT in head-to-head battle

* WWE losing a major ally at NBC Universal

* Backstage news on scrapped creative plans for The New Day

* Ricochet denying he is leaving WWE

* Ronda Rousey teasing a rematch with Natalya

* Tessa Blanchard appearing in WWE 2K Battleground

* WWE presenting a Samoan Street Fight two days after AEW's Parking Lot Brawl

* Matt Riddle filing a civil lawsuit against Candi Cartwright

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with ROH's Sledge

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which woman you would like to see join WWE's women's division

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily by subscribing to the show on iTunes. Please leave a comment or rating when you visit our iTunes page!