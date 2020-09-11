Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW Dynamite drawing more than a million viewers

* John Cena hosting TBS' Wipeout

* AEW All Out's PPV buyrate

* Sasha Banks and Bayley's split being the most watched pro wrestling segment in months

* WWE's latest releases

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri's interview with Nick Aldis

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing who you think could be pro wrestling's next "mega star"

