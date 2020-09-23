Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The passing of WWE Hall of Famer Animal

* Roman Reigns saying he's wrestle shirtless

* Backstage news on Aalyah Mysterio's WWE TV future

* RETRIBUTION members joining Twitter

* Otis possibly relinquishing the Money In The Bank briefcase

* Lacey Evans attacking Kayla Braxton for walking away from her marriage

* Stephanie McMahon selling two million dollars of Class A WWE stock

* Gerald Brisco teasing a huge announcement

Nick's interview with AEW's Lance Archer. Featuring Archer discussing:

* Why he chose to sign with AEW

* Losing to Cody Rhodes shortly after signing

* His history with Jon Moxley

* Becoming AEW #1 Contender

* Having Jake Roberts as a manager

* His brief run in WWE

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you would like to see Roman Reigns feud with following his match against Jey Uso

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.