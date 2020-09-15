Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE shaking up it's RAW commentary team again

* Identity of RAW RETRIBUTION members

* The awkward finish to the Mickie James - Asuka match

* Backstage news on how WWE officials view Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Smackdown seeing it's best viewership in months

* Bellator CEO Scott Coker reaching out to Brock Lesnar's camp

* Jeff Hardy re-signing with WWE

* Sasha Banks joining the Star Wars universe

Nick's interview with WWE outside legal counsel Jerry McDevitt. Including McDevitt discussing:

* His first WWE case in 1987

* Befriending Vince McMahon

* A kind act Vince did for a WWE janitor

* A funny story from a Vince deposition

* WWE's recent legal win over Konstantine Kyros and his CTE cases

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think the best RAW babyface is

