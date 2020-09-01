Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Brock Lesnar becoming a free agent

* Mauro Ranallo gone from WWE

* Wade Barrett negotiating a new WWE contract

* Vince McMahon reportedly asking Randy Orton to make Keith Lee look good at Payback

* WWE RAW fallout

* WWE signing more EVOLVE talent

* Matt Hardy challenging Sammy Guevara to a "Broken Rules" match

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri's interview with former WWE performer Renee Michelle

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing where you think Brock Lesnar will fight next

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.