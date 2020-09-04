Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The latest on Brock Lesnar's future

* AEW Dynamite seeing a viewership increase on Wednesday

* WWE possibly trimming it's live events schedule

* Backstage news on Billie Kay and Peyton Royce's WWE futures

* Rey Mysterio getting his own Cartoon Network show

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (aka Darren Young). Featuring Rosser discussing:

* Building his brand during the pandemic

* How he got the attention of NJPW

* How the NJPW locker room compares to WWE's

* WWE cancelling it's NEXUS reunion plans

* Who his dream NJPW opponents are

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing what you would like to see WWE do next with Billie Kay

