Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Finn Balor becoming WWE NXT Champion

* WWE winning a major CTE legal battle

* Ivar giving an update on his injury

* Aron Stevens becoming Championship Wrestling From Hollywood's new booker

* Chris Jericho's Sturgis performance it becoming a super-spreader event

* Marty Jannetty saying his murder claim was part of a pro wrestling story

Nick's interview with legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter. Featuring Apter discussing:

* Pro wrestling magazines vs pro wrestling websites

* How he got involved with Inside The Ropes magazine

* The history between Roman Reigns' family and Paul Heyman

* An odd encounter he had with Vince McMahon years ago

* Turning down WWE jobs twice

* How Tony Khan has done stepping into the role of promoter

* The Matt Hardy - AEW All Out incident

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what match or segment you are most looking forward to on tonight's AEW Dynamite

