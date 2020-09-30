Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW seeing a viewership bump

* Backstage news on what match could headline WWE Hell In A Cell

* Mandy Rose's ode to Trish Stratus

* John Cena saying that he is not done as an in-ring performer

* Roman Reigns' stiff comments about CM Punk

* Matt Cardona not signing with AEW

* Joey Ryan filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against his accusers

The full audio from Paul "Triple H" Levesque's WWE NXT Takeover 31 media call

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what "dream match" you would like to see Roman Reigns in

