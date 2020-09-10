Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Miro making his AEW debut

* Matt Hardy's AEW address

* Taynara Conti officially signing with AEW

* WWE's Labor Day edition of RAW seeing a huge viewership decrease from last year

* Backstage news on the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble location

* Mustafa Ali closing his Pro Wrestling Tees store

* WWE releasing Gerald Brisco

* WWE re-hiring Josiah Williams

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri's interview with Matt Sydal

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what you thought was the best part of last night's AEW Dynamite

