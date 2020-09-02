Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT's 4-Way Iron Man Match ending in a draw

* Randy Orton teasing fans with a mysterious viper video

* Renee Young speaking out on how WWE handled her positive COVID-19 test

* Major changes to how Nielson compiles it's viewership

* Update on AEW's second TV show

* WWE adding Steve Pamon to it's Board of Directors

* Jabroni being added to the Dictionary

Nick's interview with AEW's Mr. Brodie Lee. Featuring Lee discussing:

* How his AEW debut plans changed

* If he was always supposed to be The Exalted One

* Early comparisons between he and Vince McMahon

* Reports he upset WWE management with his early segments

* Trying to "pick up the pieces" of The Dark Order

* Where outside of AEW he is allowed to compete

* Brock Lesnar's free agency

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking who you think should be WWE NXT Champion, Finn Balor or Adam Cole

